Fort Worth Zoo's baby elephant named after Texas icon

The new baby elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo was given a name that is very familiar to Texans.

The zoo announced the baby Asian elephant will be named Travis, after William B. Travis, the commander of the Texans who died at the Alamo.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Baby Asian Elephant (Courtesy: Fort Worth Zoo)

Travis was born two weeks ago and still has not made his public debut.

He is the fifth elephant born at the zoo since 1998 joining his mom Belle, Bluebonnet, Bowie and Brazos.

The Fort Worth Zoo says Travis must pass a swimming test before being allowed into the public elephant habitat.

The Fort Worth Zoo isn't the only local zoo celebrating the birth of a new elephant.

The Dallas Zoo announced the birth of an African elephant earlier this week.