The Fort Worth Zoo announced that a new baby elephant was born this week.

Early Thursday morning, Belle gave birth to the new 37-inch, 270-pound male Asian elephant.

It is the fifth elephant calf born at the zoo since 1998.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Baby Asian Elephant (Courtesy: Fort Worth Zoo)

Belle, the 9-and-a-half-year-old mother, and Romeo, the 30-year-old father, both live at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Belle and the new baby are bonding in an area of the elephant habitat that cannot be seen by the public.

The zoo says it will announce when the baby boy will make his public debut depending on his growth and the temperature.