Fort Worth attorney walking to governor's office in Austin to help bring about police reform

article

A Fort Worth attorney is on a mission to bring about police reform, and he's doing that by walking from Fort Worth to the governor's office in Austin.

Leon Reed Jr. will start the 200-mile trek Sunday.

The criminal defense attorney hopes his walk will inspire Governor Greg Abbott to meet with him and listen to his thoughts on police reform.

He’s meeting with a group of people Sunday afternoon, and they’ll walk over to Atatiana Jefferson’s memorial, and from there, he’ll begin his walk to Austin.

As we’re entering the hottest part of the year, Reed admits he might not be fully trained for this walk, but he believes he can make it, and hopes his effort will be an inspiration.

He said he’s not anti-police, rather, he’s someone who wants to create a better environment for his community members and police to share understandings.

Advertisement

“Because we cannot have an us against them mentality, be it from the community directed towards the police, or from the police directed towards the community. We just cannot sustain that,” he said.

Some of Reed’s ideas involve changes in recruiting and screening of officers, as well as additional community policing measures.