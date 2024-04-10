Fort Worth armed robbery suspect arrested, 2 others sought

Fort Worth police arrested one of three suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station. They still need help identifying the other two.

The robbery happened in the early morning hours of March 13 at the 7-Eleven on Hemphill and West Berry streets.

Police said two men entered the store. One pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk while the other walked around looking for other people and then guarded the door. They left after the clerk gave them money.

While investigating the robbery, police found video of a silver sedan that had circled the parking lot several times about 30 minutes prior.

The car parked near the gas pumps and a female suspect got out. She walked into the store, looked around, then left without making any purchases.

Police now believe that woman is 37-year-old Aerion Cashmere James. She was arrested based on a tip from the public.

Anyone with information about the other two suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The first man is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s who is about 5 and a half feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a very distinctive SpongeBob SquarePants hoodie with sweatpants, a mask, and tennis shoes.

The second man is also a black male in his late teens to early 20s. He’s about 6 feet tall with a medium build and was wearing a brown and orange OSU jacket with dark pants and a full ski mask.

The silver car they were in had a sunroof, chrome wheels, tinted windows, and no front license plate. The rear license plate was covered.

James is currently being held in the Tarrant County jail for aggravated robbery. Her bond was set at $60,000.