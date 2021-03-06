Fort Worth apartment building badly damaged by 3-alarm fire

article

One person suffered minor injuries, as several people were able to escape a fast-moving apartment fire that started Friday night in southwest Fort Worth.

The fire started just before 8 p.m., and about 100 firefighters helped put out the 3-alarm fire at the complex near Vickery Boulevard and Bryant Irvin Road.

The person injured was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

One building was a total loss, and it’s likely a couple dozen units were damaged.

The actual number of tenants who lost their apartments was not disclosed, but they are getting help from the Red Cross.

Investigators will be back at the scene Saturday to determine a cause of the fire.