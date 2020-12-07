Forney High School coach dies because of COVID-19

article

A 44-year-old high school football coach in Forney has passed away because of the coronavirus.

Forney ISD confirmed Coach Jeremy Morgan’s death Sunday evening.

“Our Athletic Department is saddened by the passing of our coach and friend, Jeremy Morgan. Please pray for his family and our FISD family as we go through this tough time. RIP JMo,” Forney ISD Athletics shared on Twitter.

The Forney High School offensive coordinator reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and was hospitalized after developing pneumonia.

Family members said he was perfectly healthy before contracting the virus.

“Before he becomes another statistic, my dad just died of complications relating to COVID-19. The next time you think about going out after you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, think about him, Jeremy Morgan and how no one else should have to go through this,” his daughter, Emily, wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon. To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven,” added his son, Will.

Morgan also coached tight ends and was an assistant softball coach.

Forney ISD Athletics said he influenced the lives of many people and his impact on students and the community is dearly appreciated.