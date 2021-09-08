Forney fatal shooting investigation forces two school closures

article

Classes were canceled Wednesday morning for students at North Forney High School and Smith Elementary because of police activity.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said officers found a man who had been shot several times in the 6100 block of Falcon Way, which is between the two schools.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified and the sheriff's office did not release any information on a suspect.

The road is closed and will be for a while because of the ongoing investigation.

Forney ISD asked parents for patience and understanding. The district could not say when the schools will reopen.

