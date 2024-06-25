Former Fort Worth school teacher arrested on child indecency charges
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a former private school teacher on child indecency charges.
Trent Muse used to be an instructor at Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth. He’s charged with four counts of exposing himself to a child.
It wasn't made clear when the alleged crimes occurred or whether they occurred while he was employed at Trinity Valley.
The school would only say it's cooperating with authorities.
