Expand / Collapse search

Former Fort Worth school teacher arrested on child indecency charges

By
Published  June 25, 2024 8:31pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a former private school teacher on child indecency charges.

Trent Muse used to be an instructor at Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth. He’s charged with four counts of exposing himself to a child.

It wasn't made clear when the alleged crimes occurred or whether they occurred while he was employed at Trinity Valley.

The school would only say it's cooperating with authorities.

Featured

Fort Worth ISD receives EPA grant for electric school buses
article

Fort Worth ISD receives EPA grant for electric school buses

The award, worth more than $6.1 million will help the district purchase 15 clean school buses.