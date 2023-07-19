Former DPD Chief David Kunkle to be laid to rest today

Friends and family will gather Wednesday to bid farewell to former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle.

Kunkle died last week at the age of 72 after a long battle with a form of dementia.

During his career, Kunkle also served as the chief of police in Grand Prairie and Arlington.

His funeral is set to start at 10 a.m. at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in North Dallas.

FOX 4 will stream the service on FOX4News.com.