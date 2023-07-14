Former Dallas police chief David Kunkle dead at 72

Former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle has passed away.

In 1972, Kunkle became the youngest police captain in the department's history.

He later served as police chief for six years starting in 2004.

Before becoming chief in Dallas he served as the Chief of Police in Grand Prairie and in Arlington.

In 2022, he was one of the first-ever recipients of the Dallas Mayor's Distinguished Service Awards, which are given to Dallas residents who made notable service and contributions to the city.

In 2021, a First Responder Wall was dedicated in Chief Kunkle's honor at the Faith Family Charter School in Dallas.

In 2019, Kunkle and his wife revealed that he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, which is a type of Alzheimer's.

He was 72 years old.