Former Desoto councilman and his wife die from COVID-19

article

A former councilman in Desoto and his wife both died from COVID-19 Monday evening.

James and Linda Zander had reportedly been battling the virus since early December.

The couple reportedly died in the same hospital room.

James served on the Desoto City Council for seven years, and resigned from the council in June 2017.

The city of Desoto sent out a statement: "The City of DeSoto mourns the Monday evening passing of both former Councilmember James Zander and his wife Linda. Our condolences go out to their family and friends."