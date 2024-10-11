Former Dallas Uber driver arrested for punching elderly passenger on video

The Brief 41-year-old Willie Williams is charged with assault-injury to the elderly after he was seen on video punching 68-year-old Suleman Gauba in the back of the head. Williams told police he canceled the ride and admitted to pushing Gauba. But what’s seen on surveillance video obtained by FOX 4 shows more than a push. Court records show Williams was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2002 and pleaded guilty, serving a one-year probation sentence. Williams was arrested in Addison Thursday night. His bond was set at $5,000.



A former Uber driver was arrested after video shows him punching an elderly passenger who canceled his ride.

Police say that the suspect had a previous assault conviction.

41-year-old Willie Williams is charged with assault-injury to the elderly after the now-former rideshare driver was seen on video punching a 68-year-old passenger in the back of the head off Market Center Boulevard in Dallas on October 2.

Suleman Gauba does not own a vehicle and gets around using rideshares. He was planning to go to Walmart with his wife when he ordered an Uber from Williams.

But before they even left the pick-up spot, Gauba complained to Williams that there was not enough legroom in the backseat, according to an arrest warrant.

Prior to the arrest, police spoke with Gauba in person and Williams over the phone. Both sides admit there was an argument.

Williams told police he canceled the ride and admitted to pushing Gauba. But what’s seen on surveillance video obtained by FOX 4 shows more than a push. Guaba says Williams punched him in the head.

"Suddenly this happened with me. I did not see nothing. He punching me or not. Because I was not ready," Guaba said. "No, I did not even see it coming."

Gauba dropped to the ground. His wife, who was wondering what even happened, called 911. Williams drove off.

After FOX 4 broke news of the story last week, Uber deactivated Williams from the rideshare app.

Court records show Williams was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2002 and pleaded guilty, serving a one-year probation sentence.

Uber says it conducts background checks, and its process complies with local requirements and laws.

Gauba is frailer than he used to be. Just last year, the 68-year-old says he weighed 250 pounds until colon cancer led to him unexpectedly dropping more than 100 pounds.

Now, Guaba is cancer-free and thankful the punch did not cause a major injury.

"I’m glad he’s in the jail now," he said.

Williams was arrested at a hookah lounge in Addison Thursday night. He is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $5,000.