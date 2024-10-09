Dallas police identify Uber driver who assaulted passenger in fight over legroom

The Brief Dallas police say they have identified the Uber driver who was seen on camera punching a passenger. A warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Willie Caprio Williams. Williams is not in custody at this time.



Dallas police have released the name of the Uber driver seen on video attacking an elderly passenger.

Surveillance video from the Dallas Design District on Oct. 2 shows the man police identified as 41-year-old Willie Caprio Williams get out of his car and punch the 68-year-old passenger from behind.

The passenger, Suleman Gauba, told FOX 4 that he complained to the driver about a lack of legroom in the backseat. Gauba said the driver then canceled the ride, told him to get out of the car and hit him in the head.

Williams then left the scene.

Dallas police say an arrest warrant for assault - injury to an elderly person has been issued for Williams.

The department said that Williams is not in custody at this time.

"This behavior is unacceptable. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the Uber platform, and we expect all users to treat each other with respect. We have been in touch with the rider, and have removed the driver’s access to the platform," said Uber in a statement to FOX 4.