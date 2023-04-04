Former Boyd HS assistant principal sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run

A former assistant principal at Boyd High School will spend the next 10 years behind bars for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in 2020.

Kevin Evans, 41, pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter for the hit-and-run crash that killed 51-year-old Ernest Medley.

Prosecutors said Evans hit Medley as he was walking along the Jacksboro Highway in the Parker County town of Reno.

Ernest Medley

Witnesses gave police a description of Evans’ truck. Officers pulled him over and arrested him a few miles away.

Prosecutors said the truck had a busted right headlight, blood on the fender, and a deployed airbag. Evans also failed a field sobriety test.

He admitted he’d gone to a bar after work and drank five or six beers. His blood alcohol concentration was almost twice the legal limit, according to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.

"Mr. Evans had no criminal record and was, by all accounts, a model citizen prior to this tragedy," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "But the decisions he made that night cost a man his life and his family the chance to have him in their lives. Our choices have consequences. In our view, that meant that he needed to go to prison."

Evans was an assistant principal at Boyd High School in Wise County. According to the Boyd ISD website, he’d been an educator for 15 years and worked as both a coach and health science teacher.

As part of his plea agreement, he will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Medley’s family and friends who attended the sentencing described him as someone with a "very loving, kind spirit."

"I would love for you to feel the pain that we have felt because of your reckless behavior," his sister Eugeania Hutcherson said in a statement that was read in court. "I don’t understand why you didn’t get a Lift or Uber instead of making the stupid decision to get behind the wheel of the car."

Medley left behind two young sons.