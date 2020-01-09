Boyd HS assistant principal charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly hit-and-run

article

An assistant principal for a Wise County high school is suspected of hitting and killing a man and then driving off.

Kevin Evans, 38, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police say he hit and killed 51-year-old Ernest Medley as he was walking in the Parker County town of Reno.

Evans was arrested several miles away.

Evans is the assistant principal at Boyd High School in Wise County. He's been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.