Former ADT employee pleads guilty after spying on hundreds of customers

A former ADT employee from North Texas is facing a prison sentence for repeatedly logging in to customer’s accounts to spy on them in their homes.

The Office of U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said 35-year-old Telesforo Aviles pleaded guilty Thursday to computer fraud.

According to his plea papers, he routinely added his personal email address to customers’ ADT Pulse accounts while installing security systems in their homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That gave him real-time access to their video feeds.

Sometimes Aviles would add himself to the account without the customers’ knowledge and other times he would claim he needed to add himself temporarily to test the system. Both are against the company’s policy.

Aviles admitted he took note of the homes with attractive women and logged in to those accounts. He watched video of naked women or couples engaging in sex for his own sexual gratification, the court documents state.

He accessed about 200 customers’ accounts more than 9,600 times over a four and a half-year period, he admitted.

"This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. "We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust."

On its website, ADT said it reported the crimes to law enforcement officials and took immediate action to prevent the same thing from happening again. Aviles was fired from the company this past April.

Aviles is now facing a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

He’s also being sued by several of the victims, according to FOX News.