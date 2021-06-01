Floodwaters damage Azle businesses

All the recent rain is causing flooding problems for some businesses in Azle.

The buildings were damaged by flash flooding Monday night. Now, the cleanup begins.

It was a day of wiping up the mud and hoping to prevent the mold after Monday's flash flooding in Azle left Genesis Jiu-Jitsu Studio underwater.

Owner Karen Banes says she was heading home after a weekend out of town when she started getting messages from her clients about Ash Creek. It runs just a few feet behind the back door.

"Normally, you can walk across the creek," she said. "And it’s only about a foot deep."

But by 7 p.m. Monday, the creek was inching towards the studio.

Wrestling Coach Erik Sands with High Ground Fitness is literally trying to live up to his studio’s name while getting his students out of harm’s way.

"It was really rushing a lot, and we were trying to get the kids out to the higher portion of the driveway," he recalled. "But we have parents in here who are 6 foot, 300 pounds and they were getting washed down, knocked down in chest-deep water."

By 8 p.m., the entire parking lot was a swimming pool.

"I just had those images in my head all night. It’s more like shock, like a nauseous feeling," Banes said.

Repairs are now another costly hurdle after struggling during the pandemic.

"Had to cut out all of the sheetrock and installation," Banes said. "So we’ll need to repair and replace the installation."

Still, Banes is grateful for friends, neighbors and family salvaging what they can and says she looks forward to building back even better.

"I just wanna get it put back somewhat just so we can function and our business can carry on," she said.