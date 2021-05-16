Flooding a concern for North Texas Sunday as storms in the forecast

Storms have moved into North Texas Sunday, and flooding from heavy rain is a concern from this system.

Though heavy rain is the main threat from Sunday's storms, there have been Tornado Warnings that were issued in Dallas County and Ellis County in the afternoon, but those have since expired.

A few of the storms have been rotating and there will continue to be the possibility of brief "spin-up" tornadoes through the afternoon, but there is no tornado threat currently.

.A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Texas through Wednesday morning.

