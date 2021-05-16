Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Denton County, Dallas County
11
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:25 PM CDT until TUE 1:23 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:45 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:09 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 10:20 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:09 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:34 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Ellis County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:22 PM CDT until SUN 4:30 PM CDT, Dallas County

Flooding a concern for North Texas Sunday as storms in the forecast

Published 
Weather
FOX 4

May 16th Midday Forecast

Rain has moved into North Texas, and flooding is the main concern.

Storms have moved into North Texas Sunday, and flooding from heavy rain is a concern from this system.

Though heavy rain is the main threat from Sunday's storms, there have been Tornado Warnings that were issued in Dallas County and Ellis County in the afternoon, but those have since expired.

A few of the storms have been rotating and there will continue to be the possibility of brief "spin-up" tornadoes through the afternoon, but there is no tornado threat currently.

.A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Texas through Wednesday morning.

For the latest weather updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook and Twitter. To keep an eye on the radar and get severe weather alerts, download the FOX 4 WAPP.