1st round of COVID-19 vaccinations for Texas nursing homes, long-term care facilities nearly done

CVS and Walgreens are handling the COVID-19 vaccination process for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Both pharmacies said they are nearing the completion of the first round of shots in Texas.

This comes at a time where health officials are now suggesting everyone wear two layers of masks.

The vaccine rollout, just like the start of COVID-19 testing, was slow.

Now, weeks into the vaccination process, things are picking up.

The first round of vaccinations for Texas nursing homes and long-term care facilities is reportedly nearing completion.

"That’s great news that they have covered essentially all of them," Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said.

There have been more than 100 COVID-19 outbreaks in Dallas County long-term care facilities, and Dr. Huang said there is some vaccination news that he’s not happy with.

"Some of the long-term care staff are not choosing to get the vaccination immediately, which is discouraging because a lot of people who want the vaccine are ready to get it," he explained. "And if they got it ready and available and they are choosing not to get it, that is a low hanging fruit that they can take advantage of."

CVS Health said it has vaccinated more than 57,000 seniors in Texas, while Walgreens said it has vaccinated more than 47,000.

Both pharmacy companies are handling about 1,400 long-term care facilities and nursing homes each.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in North Texas, health officials, like Dr. Fauci, are now suggesting you should wear two masks.

"It makes sense. the more barrier you can put to the droplet spread is a good thing. We are having cases of the genetic variant that's more easily transmitted, so it makes practical sense to do something like that," Dr. Huang answered.

"Sure, I think that's a good thing to do. It puts an extra layer in there," Dr. Huang responded.

CVS and Walgreens have already started round two for those who already received their first dose of the vaccine.

They predict the first shots to be complete in a week or two.