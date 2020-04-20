First Dallas school reopens for the children of healthcare workers

article

Some Dallas Independent School District buildings have reopened as child care centers for essential workers.

The Caesar Chavez Learning Center in East Dallas began taking children Monday morning.

Starting Wednesday, children in pre-K through third grade can be dropped off at Onesimo Hernandez Elementary School.

The service is for the children of healthcare and public safety workers.

“I think this is a great program for parents that have no other choice but to go to work. It’s very beneficial for parents who are essential workers,” said Nakkisha Cleveland, who has an essential job.

The YMCA and non-profit organization Big Thought are operating the child care centers in the schools.

There is a daily limit of 50 children at each location.

Their temperatures are checked each morning and parents are not allowed inside the building.

