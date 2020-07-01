First Baptist Dallas confirms positive cases among choir members ahead of vice president’s visit

article

First Baptist Dallas confirms several of its choir members tested positive for the virus ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's visit over the weekend.

BuzzFeed News first reported the story. It reported at least five members of the choir and orchestra tested positive last month, and a sixth showed symptoms.

First Baptist told FOX 4 none of the members who tested positive attended the Freedom Sunday event last weekend. It also says those who were knowingly exposed or symptomatic did not participate unless medically cleared.

Many people in attendance did not wear masks, and choir members also took off masks to sing.

It's unclear if the vice president's team was notified ahead of the visit.

