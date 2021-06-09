Fireworks, parade return for Fourth of July in Arlington

article

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to drop, the city of Arlington is bringing back its annual Independence Day fireworks display and parade.

Arlington’s free fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m. on July 3 in the sky near Globe Life Field and the surrounding entertainment venues.

Several parking lots around Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and the Esports Stadium will be open again this year so that families can space out and watch the show.

There will be no vendors or other events because of the pandemic but Texas Live! and other nearby establishments will be open to the public.

The Independence Day parade, which the city claims is the largest in Texas, will return on July 5 after being canceled in 2020.

The floats, marching bands and other patriotic displays will roll through the streets of downtown Arlington beginning at 9 a.m.

"After the cancellation of events in 2020, our businesses are thrilled to welcome everyone back for the parade this year. This is a real testament to our community’s commitment to caring for and about each other, and to the Arlington 4th of July Association for its commitment to this long-standing tradition," said Maggie Campbell, the president of the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.

The city said it began planning this year’s event before the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline but decided to keep the fireworks display in the entertainment district for a second year to allow for more social distancing.

Advertisement

LINK: arlingtontx.gov/fireworks