Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills
FOX 4
Courtesy: North Richland Hills Fire Department, via Facebook

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Fire crews rescued a dog from a house fire in North Richland Hills Sunday afternoon.

The fire was at a home on Oakfield Corner Court, near Windhaven Road.

Responding firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the roof.

A dog was rescued from the home, but no further details have been released at this time.

The cause is being investigated.

Crews from Keller and Colleyville were on scene to assist.

