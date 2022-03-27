Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in North Richland Hills

article

Fire crews rescued a dog from a house fire in North Richland Hills Sunday afternoon.

The fire was at a home on Oakfield Corner Court, near Windhaven Road.

Responding firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the roof.

A dog was rescued from the home, but no further details have been released at this time.

The cause is being investigated.

Crews from Keller and Colleyville were on scene to assist.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Federal investigators examining scene of deadly helicopter crash in Rowlett