Firefighters in North Texas battling 6 wildfires

Strong winds and hot, mostly dry weather helped fuel more wildfires in North Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there are now six active fires in the region. That includes some small ones in Dallas, Erath, Red River, and Parker counties, as well as two larger ones in Jack and Johnson counties.

In Dallas County, a fire at Cedar Hill State Park burned about 13 acres.

Some roads were closed while firefighters fought the flames.

The Forest Service said that fire is now 95% contained.

The so-called Go Cart Fire in Parker County spread after burning two vacant manufactured homes near Springtown off Highway 199.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pictures shared online show the flames, heavy smoke, and a lot of damage.

Several other departments and the Forest Service arrived to help, and firefighters were able to contain the wildfire to just two acres. No other buildings were damaged.

The Craft Fire in Jack County that was likely sparked by lightning earlier this week has burned 900 acres and is 75% contained.

Aircraft dropped water on the fire Wednesday. Bulldozers also built containment lines and some back fires were lit to burn off vegetation near the containment lines.

The Double Back Fire in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth, is the largest. The new estimate shows it has burned 1,320 acres.

Firefighters continue to engage in mop-up operations. High winds tested the containment lines Wednesday but did not spread the fire.

Some fires near Austin have been destructive too.

Crews in Cedar Park, near Austin, are making significant progress to drown a wildfire there.

Some residents have been allowed to return home after evacuations in the area.

The 50-acre fire destroyed at least three apartment buildings, leaving many displaced.

One woman said she is counting her blessings because the fire narrowly missed her apartment.

"It’s a miracle because when I left, I was taking a nap and a cop banged on my door. And I literally got out with my shirt and my dog," Lexi Brooks said.

The high school soccer coach said she has had support from colleagues, strangers, and even firefighters.

There’s a high potential for more out-of-control wildfires. Critical fire weather is still in the forecast throughout the state.

The Forest Service is asking Texans to keep that in mind until the end of this hot and dry summer.