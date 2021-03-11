Firefighters battle wind and flames at east Fort Worth apartment complex

article

Families at a Fort Worth apartment complex were forced out Thursday morning because of a two-alarm fire.

The fire in the 9000 block of Sun Ridge Circle, near Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway, started just before 6 a.m. in a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters had to call for extra help because the wind was fueling the flames.

"The fire did make its way through the roof of that building. Once that made its way through the roof of the building a second alarm was called due to the amount of fire and the fact that we had heavy winds pushing that fire at the time," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Thankfully, the firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to other buildings and no one was hurt.

"That’s always a concern when you have a fire this early in the morning in an apartment-style building. We know that there’s multiple people in a small space so we are thankful that they were all able to make it out of the structure without any injuries," Drivdahl said.

Advertisement

Four apartments were damaged and several others suffered smoke and water damage.

About 20 residents were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.