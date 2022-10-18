Firefighters battle blaze near Dallas graffiti park

article

Firefighters battled a large fire in west Dallas early Tuesday morning.

It was sparked in a vacant building off Sylvan Avenue near Singleton Boulevard.

The building was connected to the Fabrication Yard, which is the free art park that invites people to spray graffiti legally.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was completely destroyed.

It’s not clear yet what started it.