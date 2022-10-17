Southlake police officers shoot person of interest wanted for North Richland Hills murder

Southlake police shot and injured a man wanted for questioning in connection to a murder in North Richland Hills.

Police say the man could be the shooter in a murder that happened in North Richland Hills Monday afternoon. When Southlake police tried to stop him, they say he pointed a gun at officers.

Four Southlake officers shot at the 28-year-old man. The chief of police says they tried to pull him over, but he got out of his car and pointed a gun.

We do not know the status of the suspect, only that he was taken to a hospital.

Southlake police say a gun was recovered from the area of the suspect, but they don’t know if he actually fired the gun when pointing it at officers.

"So the driver got out of the car and pointed a gun at the officers. The investigation will tell us whether or not her fired," said Southlake Police Chief James Brandon. "Keep in mind that in that moment they’re in a crisis. And when the officers begin to discharge their weapon, all those gunshots sound the same. So it’s difficult in that crisis to determine if he actually got a round off at the officers or not."

North Richland Hills police say a 26-year old male victim died following a shooting off Weyland and Harwood. The call came in to dispatch regarding a man who had been shot in the parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing a grey or silver 4-door sedan leaving the area.

This is a developing story.