Recycling plant fire sends up large plumes of smoke in Tarrant County

Multiple fire departments are working a large fire at a recycling plant that is sending large plumes of smoke into the air in Tarrant County.

The multiple alarm fire is at a commercial warehouse for Advanced Foam Recycling in the 2500 block of Handley Ederville Road in Richland Hills, and the thick black smoke is visible from miles away.

There was one injured person who droved themself to the hospital before crews arrived on scene, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Their condition is not known at this time.

According to the Haltom City Fire Department, which is assisting, there are hazardous materials in the building.

People are being told to avoid the area, and those who live nearby are asked to stay inside and ensure their windows and doors are closed.