Fire at Southlake chemical packaging plant, residents urged to stay away

Southlake officials are asking residents to avoid the area around a large fire at a chemical packaging plant.

The fire is burning at the Dalden Corporation building on T.W. King Road.

Walnut Grove Elementary School was put in "shelter in place" due to the fire. The school dismissed students at noon, prior to the fire breaking out.

Multiple streets in the area around the fire are closed including West Bob Jones, Southfork Road, T.W. King Road, Edgemere Drive, and Indian Creek Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 4 for more information.