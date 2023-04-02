Fire causes significant damage to South Dallas home

article

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in South Dallas early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived just before 3 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a home in the 3700 block of Penelope Street.

They quickly put out the fire, but not before it also damaged a nearby structure.

Everyone inside the home got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

There was significant fire and smoke damage to the home.

Crews are working to find the cause of the fire.