Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter/paramedics credited with saving two people who suffered cardiac arrest

Dallas Fire-Rescue recognized 13 firefighter/paramedics for their roles in saving two lives within one week after both patients suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

DFR also pointed out the fast action taken by people before they arrived.

A former Dallas firefighter is crediting DFR with saving the life of not only his dad, but also his family's long-time housekeeper after they both suffered sudden cardiac arrest within one week.

"Our members train daily for these types of situations, and those critical times, it counts," Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Dominque Artis said.

Artis set the tone for a reunion, as Robert Black and Winnie Turner thanked their rescuers for giving them a second chance at life.

"I'm very thankful I am still here today," Black said. "I was doing dishes and I collapsed, and I had no symptoms prior. My wife heard me fall and came to my rescue."

Black's medical emergency happened at his home back on January 16.

Just a week later, it was a different place, but a similar scare for Turner.

The homeowner at the house she was cleaning heard her fall.

"I was having lunch and just collapsed, Danny saved me," she recalled.

Both Black and Turner were saved by firefighter/paramedics from Dallas Fire Station 37 on Greenville Avenue in Northeast Dallas.

Featured article

"A lot of the time, when we run these codes, we don't get to see what happened," firefighter/paramedic Ricardo Roman said. "To see them here gives us a since of pride in what we do."

But even more remarkable is how the people in this story are connected.

Black is 73 and the father of former Dallas firefighter Alex Black, who is now an ER doctor at Methodist Dallas.

And 67-year-old Turner is the family's longtime housekeeper who was working in a different location when she collapsed.

"Alex will always be a member of the Dallas rescue family, so when we learned two members of his family had suffered sudden cardiac arrest…and they both survived, to leave the hospital intact, knew we had to recognize them," Dallas Fire-Rescue Medical Director Dr. Marshal Isaacs said.

"To have what I consider my family, Dallas Fire-Rescue, save my family is unbelievable," Alex added.

Alex said it is not often that he sees outcomes like that of Turner and his dad after sudden cardiac arrest.

"You are looking at two lottery winners here," he said. "I can't tell you how much of a hero my mom and Danny are. You have to act so fast when your heart stops during cardiac arrest, there is no blood flow to the brain."

Danny Lane said a 911 call taker walked him through what to do, while Black’s wife said she remembered her son had bought her an automatic defibrillator.

"I wouldn't be standing here today without AED, my wife, the firemen. I get to experience my grandkids and kids," Black said.

"Danny, you are a blessing. Without you, she wouldn't be here," Issiac Caldwell, Turner's brother, said. "The fire department, on behalf of my family, we thank every one of you."