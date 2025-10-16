Over 1 million FIFA World Cup tickets sold; US fans lead demand

article

The Brief More than one million tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 were sold during the recent Visa Presale Draw, purchased by fans in over 212 countries. Demand was highest in the three host nations, with the United States ranking number one in ticket purchases, followed by Canada and Mexico. Fans who missed the presale can enter the Early Ticket Draw starting Oct. 27, where single-match, venue-specific tickets will become available.



More than one million tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 were purchased following the recent Visa Presale Draw, according to an announcement from FIFA on Thursday.

What we know:

FIFA announced that the tickets, which launched in mid-September, were purchased by fans in more than 212 countries and territories in less than a month.

Demand was highest in the three host nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in that order. The rest of the top ten countries for ticket demand included England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France.

What they're saying:

"What an exciting step on our journey toward 2026! As national teams across the globe compete for a place at the historic FIFA World Cup 26, I am thrilled so many football-loving fans also want to be part of this watershed event in North America," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Fans who were not able to secure presale tickets will still have an opportunity to purchase them in the next sales window.

The entry period for the Early Ticket Draw opens on Oct. 27. Single-match tickets to all 104 games will be eligible for purchase. Unlike the presale, these tickets will be venue-specific and team-specific. All purchases, including resale tickets, can be made through FIFA.com/tickets.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico have all automatically qualified for the World Cup as host nations.