Fiery motorcycle crash in Dallas leaves 1 dead

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The Brief man died late Thursday night after his three-wheel motorcycle rear-ended an SUV and caught fire on Belt Line Road. The driver of the SUV was uninjured in the collision, which occurred while they were stopped at a traffic light. The victim's identity has not been released, and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



Dallas police said one person is dead after a fiery wreck overnight on Belt Line Road.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on eastbound Belt Line Road at Meandering Way.

An SUV was stopped at the light when a three-wheel motorcycle rear-ended it and burst into flames.

The man driving the three-wheeler was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.