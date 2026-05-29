Fiery motorcycle crash in Dallas leaves 1 dead
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DALLAS - Dallas police said one person is dead after a fiery wreck overnight on Belt Line Road.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on eastbound Belt Line Road at Meandering Way.
An SUV was stopped at the light when a three-wheel motorcycle rear-ended it and burst into flames.
The man driving the three-wheeler was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The Source: The information in this story comes from police officers at the scene of the crash.