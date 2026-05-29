Expand / Collapse search

Fiery motorcycle crash in Dallas leaves 1 dead

By
Published  May 29, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    •  man died late Thursday night after his three-wheel motorcycle rear-ended an SUV and caught fire on Belt Line Road.
    • The driver of the SUV was uninjured in the collision, which occurred while they were stopped at a traffic light.
    • The victim's identity has not been released, and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

DALLAS - Dallas police said one person is dead after a fiery wreck overnight on Belt Line Road.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on eastbound Belt Line Road at Meandering Way.

An SUV was stopped at the light when a three-wheel motorcycle rear-ended it and burst into flames.

The man driving the three-wheeler was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from police officers at the scene of the crash.

DallasTraffic