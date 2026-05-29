Lawsuit filed against Atmos Energy after deadly Dallas apartment explosion

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against Atmos Energy, the company that provided gas to the Oak Cliff apartment that exploded on May 28. The lawsuit alleges Atmos Energy failed to properly monitor conditions at the complex, or notify residents about the danger of a potential gas leak. Atmos Energy has said a construction crew not related to the company damaged the pipe that led to the explosion.



After the May 28 explosion at a Dallas apartment left three people dead, a resident has filed a lawsuit against the building's energy company.

Atmos Energy lawsuit

What we know:

Law firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP in Houston has filed a lawsuit against Atmos Energy in Dallas County.

The lawsuit, on behalf of resident Onecimo Ponce Mendoza, alleges the energy company failed to "properly monitor conditions in the complex and surrounding properties despite having knowledge of the extreme risks of harm in failing to do so."

It also alleges Atmos Energy failed to notify residents of the danger associated with a gas leak in their residence.

What they're saying:

"Atmos Energy is the source of far too many deaths and severe injuries year after year," said Jesus Garcia, Jr., founding partner at Kherkher Garcia. "Atmos Energy routinely fails to conduct operations in a safe manner consistent with policies and procedures for working at or on a property where natural gas is present which has resulted in countless preventable tragedies. At Clyde Apartments, people lost their lives and so many others are hurt; their lives are forever altered. We are prepared to aggressively fight for Mr. Ponce Mendoza and all victims to ensure that Atmos Energy is held accountable while recovering maximum damages."

The other side:

When asked about the lawsuit, Atmos Energy provided the following statement to FOX 4:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred yesterday in Oak Cliff. Our hearts go out to the people who were tragically lost, their families, and everyone who has been impacted. We are grateful to the emergency personnel who bravely responded to this call and the support of the City of Dallas and all who have contributed to the response.

Yesterday, at 12:51 p.m., Dallas Fire Rescue reported to Atmos Energy that a construction company unrelated to Atmos Energy damaged a natural gas pipeline near 409 E. 9th Street.

Atmos Energy technicians responded and remain onsite supporting first responders and other emergency management personnel. Natural gas service in the area remains off. An investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to work with authorities as they review the incident.

The safety of our communities and employees is our first priority. The City of Dallas encourages anyone in need of assistance to call 311. The American Red Cross is assisting residents and can be reached at 1-800-733-2767."

Dallas apartment explosion

The backstory:

The explosion and massive fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Clyde apartments, which is near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and they felt their own apartments shake.

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Images from SKY 4 showed the 20-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.

A large plume of black smoke was initially visible in Dallas for miles.

At peak, there were more than 100 firefighters at the scene of the five-alarm fire.

Officials confirmed a gas leak was reported just before the explosion.

Atmos Energy also said a construction crew not related to the company damaged a pipeline.