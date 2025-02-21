Fiery crash kills one after Jeep hits tree in Grapevine

article

A driver was killed early Friday morning after a Jeep crashed into a tree and caught fire in Grapevine.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mustang Drive.

Investigators determined that a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Mustang Drive near Heritage Drive when it veered off the road and struck a tree in the median.

The Jeep caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.

