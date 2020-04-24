Few vehicles at North Texas malls on first day of retail-to-go

Texas retail businesses were able to re-open Friday under Gov. Abbott's executive order allowing retail-to-go.

But it wasn't exactly a rush to the mall in most locations across North Texas. There were only a few cars waiting for curbside delivery at malls in Arlington and Dallas, where FOX4 cameras captured the first day of the new rules in effect.

Under the state guidelines, customers are required to order ahead and wait outside. Malls like NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas have set hours. Within that timeframe, stores can set their own up pick-up hours.

“You know I'm not a big online shopper. I like to look online, but I actually want to get my merchandise, so I wanted support them pick up some things for birthday parties and here we are,” said Holly Quartaro, Galleria Dallas fashion stylist.

It's a big adjustment for customers and store owners.

To try and simplify the process, both of the Dallas malls have posted on their website a list of shops that are open at what times and where customers need to go to pick up their items. Restaurants at the Galleria are now extending their hours to include dinner to-go orders.

“This is certainly not business as usual but it is a first step. It does allow our retailers to do some transactions start seeing what our new normal is going to look like,” said Angie Freed, General Manager, Galleria Dallas.

Allison Scott, owner of Apricot Lane, is doing pickups by appointment only.

“It's going well, it's easy. they're just placing the order online or Instagram and put it in their car whenever we schedule a time for pick up,” Scott said.

Retail-to-go allows Scott to bring three of her ten employees back to work.

Even though some retail shops are open, customers are not allowed inside to browse.

“It's just like they've grown accustomed to doing with curbside pickup at a grocery store or to go orders at a restaurant,” Scott said.

For now, only about a dozen retailers are currently open for retail-to-go at both the Galleria and NorthPark. But other shops intend to follow and the hope is so will the customers.

“It was super easy. I called ahead, we planned on a time for me to be here and when I pulled up she was here with my merchandise,” Quartaro said.

