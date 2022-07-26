Tarrant County grass fire spreads to 8 nearby buildings

Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southern Tarrant County after a grass fire quickly spread.

The fire broke out in a rural neighborhood just outside of Kennedale off Bennett Lawson Road around 7 p.m.

At last check, three homes and five buildings have been affected by the fire.

Investigators say the initial fire likely started in a kitchen before quickly spreading to nearby grass and then to other buildings.

Firefighters from multiple nearby cities and towns including Rendon, Kennedale, Venus, Burleson and Fort Worth came out to assist.

Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots.