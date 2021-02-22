FEMA delivers more bottled water to North Texans

Boil water orders have been lifted in Fort Worth and Arlington, but the water problems persist.

FEMA delivered more pallets of bottled water for residents on Monday struggling to get some.

FOX 4 traveled with Mission Arlington as volunteers there delivered water to an apartment complex without access to water.

The ice has melted and the lights are back on. But at the Manhattan Park apartment complex in Arlington, the faucets are still running dry.

On top of trying to stay warm last week, residents like 13-year-old Keymoura Gatewood had the added pressure of finding water and trying to make it last.

"We’ve been trying to divide the water," she said.

Originally from New York, Glenda Smith is no stranger to winter weather.

"I’m used to the cold," she said. "But with no water and lost food that was in the freezer, it’s been rough."

But in Arlington, Texas, Smith is warming bottled water on the stove just to bathe. So Monday’s delivery of emergency water from FEMA was right on time.

Non-profit Mission Arlington received nearly 600 cases of water from FEMA on Monday. Executive Director Tillie Bergin says volunteers have been busy loading up trucks.

"We’re making the deliveries to the folks when they call us and say they have a need," he said.

In Fort Worth, the city’s water department is still fielding a steady stream of calls about water main breaks.

So far, crews have repaired more than 360, with 250 more to go, and 83 additional complaints to evaluate.

At 500 Flats Apartment Complex in Fort Worth, Roosevelt Stewart says it’s been a long three days without running water.

"I go take showers at my friend’s place in Arlington or sometimes we go to a fast-food restaurant and ask for water," he said.