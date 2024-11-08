Federal judge strikes down Biden's 'Keeping Families Together' plan

The Brief A federal judge for the Eastern District of Texas struck down a Biden administration order that would aid undocumented spouses in gaining citizenship. The order was expected to impact nearly 500,000 families The order was challenged by a group of 16 Republican-led states.



A federal judge in Texas on Thursday struck down a Biden administration policy that would make it easier for undocumented spouses of United States citizens to gain citizenship.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Campbell Barker in the Eastern District of Texas issued the ruling that the administration lacked the authority to grant "parole in place."

Barker, a Trump appointee, ruled against the government's argument that the program constituted a "significant public benefit" by keeping families together, arguing that parole into the United States applied to those entering the country and not those already in the country.

Barker argued the Biden administration pushed interpretation of immigration law "past its breaking point."

President Joe Biden signed the executive order in June, and it was expected to impact around 500,000 families.

The White House said most of the qualifying spouses have lived in the U.S. for about 20 years.

The policy offered spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status, who meet certain criteria, a path to citizenship by applying for a green card and staying in the U.S. while undergoing the process. Traditionally, the process could include a years-long wait outside of the U.S., causing what advocates equate to "family separation."

A group of 16 Republican-led states filed a lawsuit challenging the program in August, just days after applications were opened up. They argued the program was a pardon for individuals who broke the law and encouraged illegal immigration.

Texas claimed to pay tens of millions of dollars in health care to law enforcement because of immigrants living in the state without legal status.

Related article

The coalition of states accused the administration of bypassing Congress for "blatant political purposes."

Barker ordered a stay of the program in August.