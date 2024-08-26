East Texas judge orders pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of US citizens

A federal judge in East Texas on Monday ordered a temporary pause on the Biden administration's new protections that would allow immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens a path to citizenship.

The administrative stay issued by U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Judge J. Campbell Barker comes after 16 states, led by Republican attorney generals, challenged the program Friday in a lawsuit that claimed the policy would encourage illegal immigration.

One of the states leading the challenge is Texas, which in the lawsuit claimed the state has had to pay tens of millions of dollars annually from health care to law enforcement because of immigrants living in the state without legal status.

President Joe Biden announced the program in June. The pause comes one week after DHS began accepting applications.

The order puts the program on hold for at least two weeks while the challenge continues.

"The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date," Barker wrote.

The policy offers spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status, who meet certain criteria, a path to citizenship by applying for a green card and staying in the U.S. while undergoing the process. Traditionally, the process could include a years-long wait outside of the U.S., causing what advocates equate to "family separation."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the order.

Several families were notified of the receipt of their applications, according to attorneys advocating for eligible families who filed a motion to intervene earlier Monday.

"Texas should not be able to decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and their immigrant spouses without confronting their reality," Karen Tumlin, the founder and director of Justice Action Center, said during the press conference before the order was issued.

The coalition of states accused the administration of bypassing Congress for "blatant political purposes."

The program has been particularly contentious in an election year when immigration is one of the biggest issues, with many Republicans attacking the policy and contending it is essentially a form of amnesty for people who broke the law.

To be eligible for the program, immigrants must have lived continuously in the U.S. for at least 10 years, not pose a security threat or have a disqualifying criminal history, and have been married to a citizen by June 17 - the day before the program was announced.

They must pay a $580 fee to apply and fill out a lengthy application, including an explanation of why they deserve humanitarian parole and a long list of supporting documents proving how long they have been in the country.

If approved, applicants have three years to seek permanent residency. During that period, they can get work authorization. The administration estimates about 500,000 people could be eligible, plus about 50,000 of their children.

Before this program, it was complicated for people who were in the U.S. illegally to get a green card after marrying an American citizen. They can be required to return to their home country - often for years - and they always face the risk they may not be allowed back in.