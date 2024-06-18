President Biden to announce plan that could grant citizenship to 500K immigrants

President Biden will detail plans to provide new protections to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants on Tuesday.

The plan would allow certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status to apply to become permanent residents and, eventually, citizens.

The election-year move may help ease concerns among Democrats who were upset by his recent crackdown at the border.

The White House estimates the new policy will lift the threat of deportation for nearly half a million spouses, along with 50,000 children and young adults whose parent is married to a U.S. citizen.

Non-citizens must have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years and be married to a U.S. citizen to be eligible.

Any immigrants who reach the 10-year mark after June 17, 2024 will not qualify for the program, according to officials.

The new policy will also give them the chance to get work permits.

We expect to hear more from President Biden on the policy on Tuesday afternoon.

"He's going to speak on how we can make our immigration system more fair and more just, so he will have more to say on that," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The announcement comes on the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a popular Obama-era directive that offered deportation protections and temporary work permits for young immigrants who lack legal status.

President Biden is also expected to allow certain DACA beneficiaries and other young immigrants to more easily qualify for work visas.

DACA is currently facing legal challenges and is not taking new applications.

Republican critics say the President's actions are an attempt to win votes.

"They're going to try to get these people to vote in the future, to give them legal citizenship, to reward bad behavior, and you get the most angry over this stuff. People who waited in line did the right thing, came here legally and put in the time to become citizens the right way. They get more angry than anybody," said Rep. Richard McCormick (R-Georgia).

The White House argues the move will strengthen families and the economy.

It could face a legal challenge before taking effect.

Biden’s previous executive order on border security

The announcement on Tuesday comes after Biden unveiled a sweeping crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month, which effectively halted asylum claims for those arriving between officially designated ports of entry.

Details of his executive order include shutting down asylum processing along the border if illegal crossings average 2,500 per day – which was higher than the daily averages as of late. The restrictions go into effect until two weeks after the daily encounter numbers are at or below 1,500 per day between ports of entry, under a seven-day average.

Once the order is in effect, migrants who arrive at the border but do not express fear of returning to their home countries will be subject to immediate removal from the United States, within a matter of days or even hours.

Those migrants would face punishments that could include a five-year bar from reentering the U.S., as well as potential criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, anyone who expresses that fear or intention to seek asylum will be screened by a U.S. asylum officer but at a higher standard than what is currently used. If they pass the screening, they can pursue more limited forms of humanitarian protection, including the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

Immigrant-rights groups have sued the Biden administration over the directive.

The prospect of Biden taking executive action on border policy had been speculated about for months, particularly after a bipartisan deal collapsed in Congress in February .

Arrests for illegal crossings hit record highs in December but fell by nearly half in early 2024 to one of the lowest months under Biden’s presidency.

Immigration is one of the biggest issues in this year’s presidential election , with exit polls showing it was the top concern among many Republican voters in early primaries.

FOX Digital and The Associated Press contributed to this report.