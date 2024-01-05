Expand / Collapse search

FC Dallas to play friendly against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl

FC Dallas
DALLAS - FC Dallas will play a preseason friendly against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl later this month.

The game will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 22. Tickets will be on sale January 8 at 10 a.m.

This will be the first time FC Dallas plays at the Cotton Bowl since 2009.

