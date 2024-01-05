FC Dallas to play friendly against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl

article

FC Dallas will play a preseason friendly against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl later this month.

The game will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 22. Tickets will be on sale January 8 at 10 a.m.

This will be the first time FC Dallas plays at the Cotton Bowl since 2009.

Related article

FC Dallas will not play Inter Miami during the 2024 MLS regular season.

Inter Miami beat FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup elimination game back in August.