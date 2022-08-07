Police investigating fatal stabbing in Downtown Dallas

article

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Field Street.

READ MORE: Man confronts suspect who was stealing catalytic converter in Dallas

Responding officers found a man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.