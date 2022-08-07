Police investigating fatal stabbing in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.
The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Field Street.
Responding officers found a man who had been stabbed.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.