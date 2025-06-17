Fatal shooting in Mesquite leaves family seeking answers

The Brief Kemarius Mack was shot and killed Sunday overnight in Mesquite while breaking up a fight, according to his mother. No arrests have been made, and the Mesquite Police Department has released limited details about the ongoing homicide investigation. Mack's mother is seeking justice, believing she knows the shooter's identity.



The department will not release any details about the shooting. The mother of the victim has been doing some of her own investigating, but no arrests have been made.

A heavy reality for Brandi Mack-Gross. Her son, Kemarius Mack, was shot-and-killed outside an apartment on Franklin Drive in Mesquite overnight on Sunday.

Kemarius Mack

"Y’all took my baby from me for no reason," said Brandi. "I will get justice for my son. I will. I promise you that."

What Happened?:

Mack’s mother says the 23-year-old was hanging with friends at the complex.

She hears the same story a witness tells FOX 4, that her son was shot after breaking up a fight between young women.

Mack’s mother believes she knows who the gunman is, but FOX 4 is not naming that person because they have not been charged.

Mack was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday.

"He was just trying to defuse the situation," said Brandi. "The killer is not locked up. Hey. He’s home probably watching me right now."

He leaves behind two siblings, including a twin brother preparing to graduate from basic training for the army.

"And we’ve all just been making plans to go to Georgia and celebrate his brother’s graduation with the military. And now we’re planning a funeral before we even go to the graduation."

Kemarius Mack and his brother

What they're saying:

The Mesquite Police Department confirms it’s investigating the homicide, but the department has not posted details to social media as it typically does with homicides.

FOX 4 only learned about the shooting after witness Renee Borrayo emailed us to help.

"Talk to his mom, answer any questions, or just for my peace, like, I see his face all the time, so I just wanted to know his name really. You know?" said Borrayo.

Renee Borrayo lives in the complex. The mother of three rushed outside to perform CPR.

Renee Borrayo

"And all of a sudden, I heard three to five gunshots. It sounded really close," said Barrayo. "I was just scared, and I just thought, like, if that was my baby, I would want somebody to do something. I’m not just going to stand around, you know?"

What's next:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department.