80-year-old Rockwall resident arrested after shooting wife, police say

article

The Brief 80-year-old Steven Boewe was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly shooting his 72-year-old wife inside their Rockwall home. The victim is in critical condition at a nearby hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Boewe faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault; a motive for the shooting has not yet been released.



Rockwall police arrested an 80-year-old man Sunday after a woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home, authorities said.

What we know:

Police were called around 10:06 a.m. to a residence in the 600 block of Stafford Circle after receiving a 911 call reporting a person had been shot, according to a news release from the Rockwall Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Steven Boewe, shot his 72-year-old wife inside their home. After the shooting, Boewe went to a neighbor’s residence and reported the incident, police said.

The woman was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Boewe was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in family violence, a first-degree felony. He is being held in the Rockwall County Jail, and bond had not been set as of Sunday.

What's next:

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the scene has been secured. The Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the case.