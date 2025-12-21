80-year-old Rockwall resident arrested after shooting wife, police say
ROCKWALL, Texas - Rockwall police arrested an 80-year-old man Sunday after a woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home, authorities said.
What we know:
Police were called around 10:06 a.m. to a residence in the 600 block of Stafford Circle after receiving a 911 call reporting a person had been shot, according to a news release from the Rockwall Police Department.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as Steven Boewe, shot his 72-year-old wife inside their home. After the shooting, Boewe went to a neighbor’s residence and reported the incident, police said.
The woman was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
Boewe was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in family violence, a first-degree felony. He is being held in the Rockwall County Jail, and bond had not been set as of Sunday.
What's next:
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the scene has been secured. The Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the case.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Rockwall Police Department.