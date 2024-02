article

Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old who was found at a Church’s Chicken Saturday night.

This happened just before 7:30 p.m., in the 4600 block of Scyene Road.

Responding officers found the shooting victim, identified as 17-year-old Marcos Villanueva, in the fast food restaurant.

Villanueva was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.