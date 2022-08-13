Police seek driver who fled fatal pedestrian crash in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man Friday night.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Avenue H.

Police said the victim was lawfully crossing Vaughn Blvd., when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver never stopped, and police are now working to identify that driver.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.