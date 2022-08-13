Police seek driver who fled fatal pedestrian crash in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man Friday night.
The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 10 p.m., at the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Avenue H.
Police said the victim was lawfully crossing Vaughn Blvd., when he was struck by a vehicle.
READ MORE: Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
The driver never stopped, and police are now working to identify that driver.
The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.