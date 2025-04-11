WATCH: Unlicensed teen crashes into Farmers Branch police cruiser

The Brief A Farmers Branch police officer walked away with minor injuries after a scary crash. Police say an unlicensed teen driver lost control on wet roads and crashed into the police SUV. The driver was charged with driving without a license and driving without insurance.



Newly released video shows an unlicensed teenage driver crashing into a Farmers Branch patrol vehicle while an officer worked a stop.

What we know:

The crash happened on Friday, April 4, on Mount Castle Drive.

Farmers Branch police say an unlicensed teenage driver said he was attempting to change lanes when he lost control on the wet roads.

Video shows the truck crashing into the patrol SUV while the officer was leaning into his squad car.

The officer managed to grab the steering wheel to avoid being dragged underneath his vehicle.

Farmers Branch police say the officer and teen only sustained minor injuries.

The driver was charged with driving without a license and driving without insurance.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen driver has not been released.