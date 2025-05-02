Far North Dallas development dispute heading to trial

The Brief A developer wants to build an 11-story mixed-use apartment complex near Preston and Belt Line roads in Far North Dallas. Neighbors are unhappy about that plan and filed a lawsuit to stop it. The case will be settled by a jury trial in October.



The contentious case pitting some members of a neighborhood against a proposed apartment tower in Far North Dallas is now set for trial by jury.

Dallas Development Dispute

What's new:

Judge Martin Hoffman announced that the city of Dallas, the Pepper Square developer, and a neighborhood group all agreed to have a trial by jury.

That trial is now set to happen on Oct. 6.

The backstory:

On one side of the debate is a developer who wants to turn his aging shopping center near Preston and Belt Line roads into an 11-story mixed-use apartment complex.

On the other side are homeowners who argue an apartment tower is out of character with the suburban section of town. They worry it will lead to even more traffic congestion and a loss in property values.

Last month, the Dallas City Council approved a zoning change to allow the development.

But the homeowners filed a lawsuit alleging that the city committed what’s called "spot zoning." That’s when a city council approves a zoning change that’s out of character with the area.

What they're saying:

Appellate attorney David Coale explained that the claim in this case is that the city violated its zoning authority through a concept called "spot zoning."

"And Texas law doesn’t like that, because the idea that you have one comprehensive plan is really important for a lot of things that involve real estate in our society," he said. "Because if you start doing a little bit of it, then the whole idea of having a comprehensive plan just goes out the window."

What's next:

Coale said jury selection in this case will be important.

Attorneys will be looking for opinions about the government as well as homeownership.

Coale said that since there is not a lot of case law on spot zoning, this could set an important precedent.

The case will likely have a jury of 12. But in a civil case, they would not have to be unanimous. Ten in agreement would be enough for a verdict.