1 killed in early morning crash in Far North Dallas
DALLAS - One person was killed in an early morning crash in Far North Dallas.
Firefighters found the victim pinned beneath a car that had crashed into a street light pole near Arapaho and Preston Roads.
Police say someone else was driving.
They believe that person lost control and knocked down one pole before coming to a rest against another.
Police say the driver then ran away, but was caught quickly.
He will likely face criminal charges.