1 killed in early morning crash in Far North Dallas

Published  July 8, 2024 7:38am CDT
Far North Dallas
DALLAS - One person was killed in an early morning crash in Far North Dallas.

Firefighters found the victim pinned beneath a car that had crashed into a street light pole near Arapaho and Preston Roads.

Police say someone else was driving.

They believe that person lost control and knocked down one pole before coming to a rest against another.

Police say the driver then ran away, but was caught quickly.

He will likely face criminal charges.